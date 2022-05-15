Delaware's public health director to step down in June

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s top public health official, who has led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced that she will leave her job next month.
Rattay became one of the most public faces of the pandemic in Delaware. This past year, Rattay led COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts as the leading voice on urging Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted.
Rattay also oversaw the state’s response to the opioid crisis and was instrumental in the General Assembly increasing the age to buy tobacco products to 21. She also led state programs that resulted in a decrease of unintended pregnancies and cancer mortality.