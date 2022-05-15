Delaware's public health director to step down in June

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s top public health official, who has led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced that she will leave her job next month.

The News Journal reports that Dr. Karyl Rattay, the country’s longest-serving public health director, will be stepping down on June 30 after leading the Division of Public Health for 13 years. It’s unclear where she will work next and who her successor will be. The state did not make Rattay available for an interview.