“You have to learn to embrace it because this is what I have to do to get my next job, and I better embrace it. I better love it. And I’d better master it. And it’s interesting. When you’re in the room, people are there. They’re right across from you, and you kind of feel what’s going on in the room. You can feel the energy that’s in there. And when you’re in the zone and you’re doing your performance, you can feel it,” said Mr. Lopez, who supplements his income by working in the security department at Warner Bros. Studios.