FILE -- In this June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez declared, Friday March 29, 2019, unconstitutional the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets. California law has prohibited buying or selling the magazines since 2000, but has allowed those who had them to keep them. (Rich Pedroncelli, File/Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s attorney general says high-capacity magazines of ammunition are likely to start flowing into the state for the first time in nearly two decades because of a federal court order tossing out a statewide ban.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday that he’s asked a federal judge to delay the ruling while he appeals it to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez on Friday declared unconstitutional a law that bans possessing, buying or selling any magazines holding more than 10 bullets.

California has prohibited buying or selling such magazines since 2000. Those who had them before then were allowed to keep them.

With the ban lifted, even temporarily, Becerra and a lawyer for gun owners say there is evidence sales have begun.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.