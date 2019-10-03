The jury ended its first day weighing the racketeering case Wednesday without a verdict.

6ix9ine testified that he joined the gang to give him street credibility in exchange for a cut of his music industry earnings. He described being abducted and robbed at gunpoint after having a falling out with one of the defendants.

Defense lawyers have denied the allegations against their clients, Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison.

