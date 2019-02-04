NEW YORK

Jury in 'El Chapo' trial

begins deliberations

After nearly three months of testimony about a vast drug-smuggling conspiracy steeped in violence, a jury began deliberations Monday at the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

A federal judge in Brooklyn gave instructions to jurors before they were asked to begin deciding the verdict for Guzman, who faces life in prison if convicted.

The jury has heard months of testimony about Guzman’s rise to power as the head of the Sinaloa cartel. Prosecutors say he is responsible for smuggling at least 200 tons of cocaine into the United States and for a wave of killings in turf wars with other cartels.

Guzman, 61, is notorious for escaping from prison twice in Mexico. In closing arguments, prosecutor Andrea Goldbarg said he was plotting yet another breakout when was he was sent in 2017 to the United States, where he has been in solitary confinement ever since.

The defense claims Guzman’s role has been exaggerated by cooperating witnesses who are seeking leniency in their own cases. In his closing, defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman assailed the case as a “fantasy” and urged the jury not to believe cooperators who “lie, steal, cheat, deal drugs and kill people” for a living.

Last week, newly unsealed court papers revealed disturbing allegations not heard by the jury — that Guzman had sex with girls as young as 13. A Colombian drug trafficker told investigators that the kingpin paid $5,000 to have the girls brought to him, and that he sometimes drugged them, the papers say.

The start of the proceedings Monday was briefly delayed after two jurors indicated to the judge that they were aware of reports about the alleged sex crimes. He questioned both behind closed doors before allowing them to remain on the jury.

— Associated Press

Advocates file suit

over jail conditions

A week-long power failure at a federal detention center in New York City spawned a humanitarian crisis that left inmates shivering in the dark and without access to visitors on some of the coldest days of the year, advocates said in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The Federal Defenders of New York, a public defender organization, sued the Bureau of Prisons, alleging it violated the constitutional rights of inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn by denying legal visits during the outage.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and a group of Democratic state lawmakers from the city also chimed in, saying they were also considering suing over conditions at the jail, where more than 1,600 inmates are held.

The Justice Department said that power was restored about 6:30 p.m. Sunday and that it was working to prevent future problems. The failure resulted from a Jan. 27 fire in an electrical room, the department said.

On Sunday, guards drove back demonstrators attempting to enter the facility with pushes and shoves. Witnesses said the authorities also used pepper spray.

Just as things were starting to get back to normal, a bomb threat Monday morning led to the evacuation of visitors and contractors, authorities said. No devices were found.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the lawsuit, which named the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Warden Herman Quay as defendants.

— Associated Press