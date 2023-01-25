Delivery driver guilty of killing woman, setting fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her Florida home.

Dupre Lachazo and another man delivered a washer and dryer purchased from Best Buy to Evelyn Smith Udell’s Boca Raton home in August 2019, officials said. After installing the appliances, the other man went outside and reported hearing screams minutes later. He found the victim on the floor and called 911. Dupre Lachazo drove off in the delivery truck but was later stopped by a responding officer, investigators said.