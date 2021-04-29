Court documents state Heacook was attacked by Randon D. Wilkerson, 30. According to a witness, Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on the officer’s head while he lay unconscious.
On Sunday, Heacook was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. That’s part of the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
Wilkerson, who is accused of also assaulting an elderly couple, was charged late Sunday with attempted murder in the first degree, and two counts of first-degree assault, among other charges.