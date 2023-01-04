Delta airliner goes off icy taxiway in Minneapolis snowstorm

The Airbus A320 landed safely Tuesday night on a flight from Los Cabos, Mexico, Delta said in a statement. But the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions,” it said.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis but no passengers were injured, the airline said.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. It took about an hour to get the 147 passengers off the plane and bused to the terminal, Jeff Lea, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, told the Star Tribune. The plane was stuck in the snow until sometime between 9 and 10 p.m., when crews removed it from the taxiway, close to the north end of the runway, Lea said.