Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”
The singer behind such hits as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack” and “Stone Cold” recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.