Mahony was the only Democrat who had filed to run against Cotton.
The announcement leaves Democrats without a candidate to challenge Cotton, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014. Mahony had badly trailed Cotton in fundraising and faced an uphill challenge in the solidly red state.
Mahony last year unsuccessfully challenged Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack in northwest Arkansas.
