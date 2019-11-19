Abrams also spoke out against what she called restrictive voter ID laws that can exclude many disabled people. She said that hers was “one of the only campaigns that had disability advocates at the tables from the very beginning.”
Democrats have suggested that Abrams lost the close 2018 gubernatorial election because of voter suppression, despite record turnout. Republican officials have denied suppressing votes.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD