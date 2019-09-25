Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she supports an impeachment inquiry. But, she says, “The mere fact we are even at this point is a sad commentary on the state of politics in Washington, D.C.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says impeachment “may not be politically good to do.”

And Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers didn’t respond to questions Wednesday after saying a day before that impeachment wasn’t up to him.

