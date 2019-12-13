Organizers include labor unions, the NAACP and organizations that describe themselves as advocating for progressive values, better schools and low-income children.

Topics will include school investment, student services, special education, student debt and teaching conditions, as well as education equity and justice issues facing students and public schools, organizers said.

The event is at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Organizers expect more than 1,000 people to attend, although it is not open to the public.

