FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., center, speaks to immigrant rights supporters who gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A spokeswoman says July 4, 2018, that Hoyer is being treated at a Washington hospital for pneumonia but is expected to recover quickly. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland has been released from a Washington hospital, where he was treated for pneumonia, says his spokesman.

Spokeswoman Mariel Saez said Tuesday in an email that Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, was released from George Washington University Hospital over the weekend. The 79-year-old was diagnosed with pneumococcal pneumonia and admitted to the hospital last week.

Saez says Hoyer is expected to be back at work Tuesday as the House resumes session.

