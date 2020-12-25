Perdue reported $68 million over the same two-month span, with Loeffler taking in just under $64 million. Three of the campaigns reported their financial data on Thursday. Loeffler submitted hers a day earlier.
The two races will determine which party controls the Senate — and likely how ambitious President-elect Joe Biden can be with his agenda.
If Republicans win one race, they will maintain a narrow majority, and the chamber will serve as a bulwark against Democratic legislation. But if Democrats carry both, the balance will be 50-50 —with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivering tie-breaking votes. That will enable Biden to enact a more ambitious agenda, assuming he can keep fellow Democrats on board.
Georgia’s two runoff races kicked off in November after Perdue and Loeffler failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote on Election Day. Early voting has already started for the Jan. 5 election.
