DOVER, Del. — Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to eliminate a new training wage in Delaware that they agreed to last year to break a budget stalemate.

The training wage was proposed by Republican Rep. Mike Ramone after Democrats rammed through a minimum-wage increase in the middle of the night on the final day of the session with no GOP support.

Angry Republicans responded by withholding support for a key budget bill.

The stalemate eventually led to Democrats agreeing to delay implementation of the minimum wage increase while allowing employers to pay minors and probationary workers a lower training wage. That wage could be 50 cents less per hour than the new $8.75 an hour minimum wage.

Ramone said Thursday that the move to renege on the training wage was “extremely partisan.”

