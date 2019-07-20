OKLAHOMA

Protest blasts holding of migrant children

More than 100 demonstrators protested Saturday in withering heat outside an Oklahoma Army base against the Trump administration’s plans to detain migrant children there.

Japanese Americans and Native Americans were among those who took part in the march to Fort Sill and the rally in front of one of its entrances, briefly blocking a city street. They chanted “Close the camps” and carried signs with messages including “Human Rights Matter,” “Love Trumps Hate.”

The protest follows a similar rally held June 22 at Fort Sill, which was used by the federal government to house hundreds of Japanese and Japanese Americans during World War II and Apache prisoners of war from 1894 to 1910. The federal Office of Refugee Resettlement recently announced plans to temporarily detain up to 1,400 migrant children at the base about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Man admits to cursing at pregnant lawmaker

A white man has acknowledged cursing at a pregnant black Georgia lawmaker for taking too many items into a supermarket express lane but denies telling her, “Go back where you came from.”

WSB-TV reported that Eric Sparkes showed up during an interview with state Rep. Erica Thomas of Austell on Saturday outside the Atlanta area store where the incident occurred.

Thomas confronted Sparkes in front of reporters and said he had “degraded and berated” her. He denied making any racially charged comment.

Thomas told the Associated Press that she notified police and will seek store video.

In a tearful Facebook video posted Friday, Thomas said she was in the express line because she is nine months pregnant and cannot stand for long.

Thomas alluded to President Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

19 shot in weekend violence in Chicago

A hot weekend in Chicago got off to a violent start, with more than a dozen people wounded and two killed in shootings throughout the city.

WBBM-TV reported that 19 people were shot overnight Saturday, including six people who were wounded in a 3:30 a.m. shootout between two groups outside the Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that two men died in separate shootings Friday night on the city’s South Side.

A 14-year-old girl was struck in the foot and arm about 9:45 p.m. Friday when someone fired shots into a group of people on the city’s West Side.

— Associated Press

CBS goes black in dispute: A business dispute has taken CBS off the air for millions of satellite television customers of DirecTV and AT&T U-verse. CBS was black on satellite systems owned by AT&T in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and across the United States on Saturday. Both the television network and AT&T hurled accusations at each other for failure to agree on what CBS is paid for programming. CBS said that while it didn't want its customers caught in the middle, it is determined to fight for fair value. The network warned that the loss of CBS programming "could last a long time."

5 killed in Texas crash: Five people were killed and seven injured in a three-vehicle accident in southern Texas on Saturday. The Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. 59, northeast of Victoria. Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said investigators are trying to determine why a northbound van hit the left rear of a northbound semi pulling a flatbed trailer. The van then struck a southbound pickup truck. Five people in the van died at the scene — the female driver, two men and two children. Five others in the van were injured. The pickup driver and a passenger were hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

— From news reports