NEW YORK — A group of House Democrats is asking the FBI to launch an investigation into hiring practices at two of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs following mass firings of longtime workers only recently discovered by the company to be in the country illegally.

Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva and nine other House members have sent a letter asking the FBI to investigate if the Trump Organization is a “criminal enterprise” that knowingly hired workers without the proper documents, and even helped them procure false ones as some workers allege.

The letter sent Wednesday says the allegations suggest the Trump Organization could face charges of conspiracy and forced or coerced labor.

The Trump Organization has said it does not tolerate hiring anyone with false papers. The FBI had no comment.

