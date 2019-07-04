North Carolina

Trans woman arrested after Denny's bathroom dispute

Denny’s wants its customers to know they can use the bathroom of their gender identity after a transgender woman was arrested over the weekend in one of its North Carolina locations.

News outlets say a man called police when a trans woman used the same bathroom as his wife at a Denny’s in Shelby, N.C.

Responding officers informed the man that the 22-year-old transgender woman broke no law. But their dispute escalated, and the trans woman was charged with disorderly conduct after she allegedly spit toward the man and his family.

A Denny’s statement says the company “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

— Associated Press

New Jersey

Bag of human bones found at snack stand

Authorities say bones in a plastic bag found hanging on the door of a snack stand at a scenic overlook in New Jersey have been identified as human.

Bergen County prosecutors say a positive identification of the remains, found Monday at the State Line Lookout overlook in Alpine, has not yet been made. The remains will be sent to a lab for identification and compared with records of missing persons.

Snack stand employees found the bones at about 8 a.m. Monday when they arrived for work.

Prosecutors said the person who left the bag was found, and “additional bones and some personal items were discovered at the site.”

NorthJersey.com reported the person is not suspected in any crimes.

— Associated Press

Florida

Father gets custody of baby found in trash

Almost two months after a newborn was found in a trash bin at an apartment complex, a Florida judge has allowed the child’s father to take her home.

The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Carlos Jimenez Martins will name the little girl Sarah Jimenez Carvalho.

Her 34-year-old mother, Rafaelle Alessandra Carvalho Sousa, remains in jail, charged with child abuse and attempted murder.

Martins and Sousa share a 3-year-old son as well. He told detectives he didn’t know his longtime girlfriend was pregnant until just before she was arrested in May.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the boy after Sousa’s arrest. The judge gave Martins custody of the boy June 11 but ordered a DNA test to verify he is the father of the infant.

— Associated Press

Fire crew dodges exploding rockets: Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July. The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show early Thursday at the Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks stores in Fort Mill, South Carolina, as shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air.

— From news services