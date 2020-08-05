The three survivors were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas.

Pixley spoke outside the charred house in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, a relatively new suburban development of tightly packed homes near Denver International Airport.

A police officer attempting to rescue people on the first floor was pushed back by the fire’s heat and it appears that those who died were all on the first floor, he said.

Police are investigating the fire along with firefighters because there are indications that it was arson, said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for the Denver police. He would not elaborate on the evidence because he said he did not want to compromise the investigation.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

3 teens fleeing police jump Mar-a-Lago wall

Three teenagers fleeing police while carrying a semiautomatic gun in a backpack jumped a wall at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort but probably didn’t know that’s where they were, authorities said Wednesday.

Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the 15-year-old boys were arrested shortly after they entered the grounds of the resort Friday and dumped the backpack, which contained a mini AK-47 with a loaded 14-round magazine.

He said the three are lucky that neither the president nor any family members were there, because Secret Service agents might have shot them. The club is closed for the summer.

“They had no idea where they were,” Ogrodnick said.

According to a police report, a Palm Beach officer spotted the teens sitting in a parked car early Friday morning about two miles (three kilometers) north of Mar-a-Lago. When he turned on his overhead lights, the car sped south toward Mar-a-Lago.

As they approached the club, the teens spotted a second officer who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop and abruptly stopped the car, probably thinking it was a roadblock set up to catch them, Ogrodnick said.

The three bolted, jumped Mar-a-Lago’s nearby wall and hid on the resort’s grounds. Officers surrounded the club and a helicopter and police dog were used to help find them.