He pleaded not guilty, and a judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge in March. But the incident led to a six-month suspension from United Airlines for the pilot from Leesburg, Virginia.

Silverman has said that Collins didn’t know that people could see him when he partially opened the curtains of his hotel room.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD