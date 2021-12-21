“So it’s from something as generous as that to, he was always giving me advice for what to look for because there’s another layer to it — there’s not a lot of people who have directed themselves,” Jordan said. “And that’s what’s really challenging for me on this one.” Washington, Jordan says, told him that he needed to “identify the few opinions that you’re really going to anchor your choices on, because you’re not going to have time to run back to the monitors every take and see what you got.”