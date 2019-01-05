LAS VEGAS — Department of Corrections spokeswoman: Nevada inmate whose execution was called off found dead in cell.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
