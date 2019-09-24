Perez’s immigration hearing was set for Wednesday, but it is unknown when immigration officials will decide the case. His attorney, Chris Bergin, said he hoped for a speedy decision so that Perez will not have to return to Mexico when the 14 days are up.

Perez is among several deported military members who have been recently pardoned by Democratic governors.

Perez was born in Mexico, but his family immigrated when he was a young child. His parents are naturalized U.S. citizens and his two children were born in the United States. He joined the Army in 2002 and served in Afghanistan, where he suffered a brain injury. He was given a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Venezuelans charged with smuggling gold

Two Venezuelans have been charged with smuggling about $5 million of gold bars into Florida in a private plane.

A federal criminal complaint filed Monday charges Jean Carlos Sanchez Rojas and Victor Fossi Grieco with hiding the gold bars inside a metal panel of the aircraft’s nose. The plane landed last week at a small airport in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities say Sanchez Rojas told Homeland Security investigators that he had $24,000 in cash but did not declare the gold bars.

Authorities later noticed loose rivets in the aircraft’s nose, and Sanchez Rojas and Fossi Grieco told authorities that 230 pounds of the gold was there.

It is unclear whether the smuggling was directed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose government is struggling economically.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man sentenced for death tied to '88 attack

A man will serve a life sentence after a Dallas jury found him guilty of capital murder in the death of a doctor who died last year after she was left incapacitated in 1988 by an attack in which she was raped and strangled.

George Guo, 58, was convicted Monday in a jury trial. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, and Guo was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Guo attacked Katherine Bascone in her home in the wealthy Dallas enclave of Highland Park, and her strangulation left her with a brain injury that resulted in blindness and paralyzing injuries that required lifetime care.

Authorities were unable to identify a suspect at the time, but after Bascone died in February 2018, and a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, they reopened the case and resubmitted DNA samples collected from Bascone’s home.

The testing led investigators in June 2018 to Guo, who was living in Houston and was a registered sex offender.

Guo was convicted in 1991 of burglary of a habitation after breaking into the apartment of a student who attended Southern Methodist University in the Dallas area.

Guo is a graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, prosecutors said, and was a licensed physician at the time of the break-in.

He also was convicted of burglary in 1999, authorities said. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in that case and was released in 2013.

— Associated Press

Oil from overturned ship reaches Georgia shoreline: Authorities say oil from an overturned cargo ship has reached several parts of Georgia's shoreline, leaving a sheen in marshes and oiled debris on beaches. State and federal authorities overseeing the cleanup say crews have been working to clean up the oil at Quarantine Beach in the Brunswick area and in other places. Authorities said more than 5,500 feet of oil-absorbent boom is being used to try to contain pollution from "sporadic discharges" from the South Korean ship Golden Ray. The vessel was carrying 4,200 vehicles when it capsized in St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8. The ship's pilot and 23 crew members were all safely rescued.

— Associated Press