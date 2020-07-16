The airline said three employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suffered minor injuries when the women “became combative following a delayed flight.”
WPLG posted video of the attack, which shows the women throwing items at the employees and going behind the counter where they physically attacked at least one person.
Deputies arrested the women, who are all from Philadelphia. Tymaya Wright, 20, was charged with battery and petit theft for taking a Spirit employee’s phone and putting it in her backpack. Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were both arrested on battery charges.
They were taken to the jail, where they later posted bond. Jail records did not list attorneys for the women.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.