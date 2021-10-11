During a search, many people were found hiding in the forward v-berth area of the boat, for a total of 32 suspected migrants, officials said. The group included two pregnant women and a 17-year-old.
The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Reidel Garcia-Espino, told deputies they had been fishing. Officials did not find any fishing gear on the boat.
The migrants were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Garcia-Espino was arrested and charged with child neglect. Jail records did not list an attorney for the Seffner, Florida, man. It was not immediately known if he would face federal charges.