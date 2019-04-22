LANTANA, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a Florida father chased down and shot a man who stole his car with his 6-year-old son inside.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say 29-year-old Lamar Thurman remains in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday.

News outlets report the father left his 2012 Honda running while saying goodbye to friends around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. That’s when Thurman jumped in and took off.

The father and his friends called 911 and took off after the vehicle. Sheriff’s officials say they followed Thurman for five miles, where he crashed the car. As they went to grab the boy from the car, Thurman drove way. The father pulled out a gun and started shooting. The boy wasn’t injured.

Thurman is on probation for carjacking an 86-year-old woman in 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.