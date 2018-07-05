EUSTIS, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida fatally shot a man who they say was holding two hostages inside a home.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in Eustis, near Orlando.

News outlets are reporting that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted Eustis Police in response to a call about an armed man barricaded inside a house. Authorities said they tried to get the man to surrender peacefully, but there was a confrontation outside the home and deputies shot him.

No one else was injured. The man’s name hasn’t been released. No further details were immediately available.

