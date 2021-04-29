Barnes is also suspected of killing his mother, Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and stepfather George Wyatt Ligon, 58.
— Reuters
CALIFORNIA
Five arrested in case
involving star's dogs
The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.
Detectives do not think that the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The motive in the Feb. 24 incident, investigators think, was the value of the French bulldogs, which can sell for thousands of dollars.
Ryan Fischer, who is recovering from a gunshot wound, was walking Lady Gaga’s three dogs in Hollywood when he was attacked.
Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.
Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward to be reunited with the dogs. The dogs were returned two days later to a police station by a woman. The woman, Jennifer McBride, 50, turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, police said.
Police arrested James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery. White’s father, Harold White, 40, and McBride were arrested on suspicion of accessory attempted murder.
— Associated Press
OHIO
Eight indicted in death
after fraternity party
Seven college students in Ohio and another man were indicted in the alcohol-related death of a student who was found unconscious after a fraternity party, prosecutors said Thursday.
A grand jury indicted the eight on a variety of charges, including involuntary manslaughter and hazing.
Stone Foltz, 20, died three days after he and other fraternity pledges at Bowling Green State University were encouraged to finish an entire bottle of alcohol at the March 4 off-campus party, university officials have said.
Foltz, a business major from Delaware, Ohio, was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, according to an attorney for Foltz’s parents. He was put on life support and died after his family arranged for his organs to be donated.
All but one of the men indicted are students at Bowling Green, and their ages are 19 to 23.
Six were charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, Dobson said.
Other charges included reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, violating underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.
The university expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in early April after charging it with violating six code-of-conduct rules.
— Associated Press