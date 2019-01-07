UNION, S.C. — Authorities say police officers in South Carolina shot and killed an 81-year-old man who fired a gun at them as they tried to take him into custody for a mental evaluation.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies said they were called Saturday night to a home near Union after a neighbor said Harold Thompson fired a gun in the air after his dog barked at him. Deputies say Thompson didn’t answer his door and, after several tries, they obtained a court order for a mental evaluation.

A sheriff’s statement says when deputies entered the home to take Thompson into custody, he walked out of a room with a gun, didn’t drop the weapon when ordered and fired at officers.

No officers were injured.

No one answered the phone Monday at Thompson’s home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.