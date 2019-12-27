The woman, who is seven months pregnant, told deputies she was unloading groceries from her car when the suspect got in and started driving away, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The man struck her with the vehicle as he drove off. The woman was taken to a hospital and later released.

AD

Deputies found the vehicle abandoned blocks away with the two children still inside, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The sheriff’s office says Hurst was identified as the suspect based on surveillance video and information from witnesses.

An arrest warrant for two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of carjacking has been issued against Hurst, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD