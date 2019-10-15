The employee told Lee County deputies he was working late in the warehouse and went to investigate a noise when he found Bieniek standing naked and clutching a hammer. The employee said Bieniek didn’t threaten him.
Surveillance video showed Bieniek causing destruction to the plumbing business and a neighboring business.
Bieniek was released Sunday on $26,500 bond and faces two charges of burglary and charges of resisting arrest, larceny and criminal mischief. It’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney.
