According to court records, Vullo had pulled up Lebert’s Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert’s yard. Vullo told reporters he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign.
Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face, deputies and a neighbor say. Vullo told the paper that Lebert swung at him first.
Vullo was released from jail Saturday and ordered to stay away from Lebert.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.