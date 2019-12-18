The sheriff’s office shared the sketch Monday and asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman, believed to have been in her early to mid-20s before she disappeared prior to December 1992.

“My body was placed outdoors in a grassy area somewhere in Gulfport,” the sketch reads.

The FBI considers Little to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, and he’s recounted his crimes in near-photographic detail, something that prompted him to create dozens of color portraits of the women he strangled.

He preyed on women he didn’t think would be missed; many of them were black, like Little himself, and many of their deaths were originally attributed to drugs or accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found. Authorities have said the former boxer would knock the women out with a punch and then strangle them. He would then dump their bodies and leave town .

