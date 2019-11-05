School security video shows Miller standing and texting when the 15-year-old walked behind him and used her foot to tap the back of his knee, causing it to buckle. She walked away.

Miller can be seen speaking to the girl for about a minute when he suddenly grabbed her throat and threw her to the ground. He eventually lifted her up and threw her out of the room.

It couldn’t be determined if Miller has an attorney.

