KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say a deputy has shot and killed a man who had possible explosive devices in his vehicle during an altercation in a motel parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports a Clay County deputy was conducting a car check Monday afternoon when he and the driver got into a fight outside a Motel 6 near the Worlds of Fun amusement park. Kansas City police say that’s when the deputy was “forced into using lethal force.”