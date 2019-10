Cross was working as a school resource officer at Weightman Middle School in Wesley Chapel. An investigation determined that he had been repeatedly removing and replacing his service pistol from its holster on April 30 when the gun fired, striking a wall.

None of the students near Cross were injured.

Nocco says Cross acknowledged during the investigation that he had a habit of fidgeting with his gun.

Independent testing found nothing wrong with the weapon.

Prosecutors chose not to pursue a culpable negligence charge against Cross.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD