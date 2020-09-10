The sheriff said investigators also found that one of the deputies, Terence Jamal Jackson, made false entries in logbooks 10 times over a three-day period to make it appear he had completed his rounds when video from jail security cameras showed he had stayed at his desk.
Records show that Creely, who was White, had been in jail since Sept. 3 on a probation violation.
— Associated Press
3 killed in plane crash: Three members of the Tennessee Air National Guard were killed Tuesday in the crash of a small plane near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville, southeast of Nashville, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said they were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane.
— Associated Press