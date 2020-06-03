Morelli had told police on Monday that someone had gained access to his Facebook account to post racist comments about Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. An investigation determined that Morelli made the comments, police said.
Police have not disclosed the nature of Morelli’s comments beyond that they were about Floyd. It was unclear on Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.
Brewer police said Morelli was issued a summons and is due in court on July 15.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.