The deputy, identified by news outlets as Deputy Charles Rhoads, responds, “not to us you don’t,” and pushes him face first against a wall and uses an expletive.
A bystander is heard attempting to intervene. “Woah. Woah. Woah. What are you doing, bro?,” he said. The deputy turns and tells them leave before the video stops.
In a tweet, Crump said Wygant witnessed a fight and was only trying to help.
The sheriff’s office placed Rhoads on administrative leave. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradhaw said on Twitter than he’s ordered an internal affairs investigation. “I DO NOT condone this behavior and take this matter very seriously,” the tweet said.
Wygant was charged with trespassing, but additional details about the arrest have not been provided.
