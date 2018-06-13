MONROE, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia say a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who shot his relative in front of deputies.

News outlets cite a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release that says Walton County deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun “exhibiting erratic behavior” on Tuesday morning. Deputies and a family member entered the home, attempting to calm 26-year-old Chavius Hollis down.

The GBI says Hollis then raised his gun and shot the family member, at which point one deputy fired shots, killing Hollis.

The relative suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to recover.

No deputies were injured. The GBI is investigating and Hollis will undergo an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.