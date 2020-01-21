By Associated Press January 21, 2020 at 6:22 PM ESTNEW YORK — Derek Jeter elected to Hall of Fame but falls one vote short of unanimous selection; Larry Walker also chosen.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy