DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council intends to consider banning high-capacity magazines and trigger devices that make guns even more deadly.

The council unanimously backed a motion Monday to have ordinances prepared for banning the magazines and trigger activators such as bump stocks. Stocks such as those used in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting let semi-automatic guns fire nearly as fast as fully automatic machine guns.

Council Josh Mandelbaum made the motion, and he says the council doesn’t intend to come “after every gun in town.” He says city leaders do intend, however, to “protect our citizens from mass shootings.”

The federal government already has banned bump stocks. Several states and cities have banned high-capacity magazines such as those used last week by a man who killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia.

