DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

“We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination,” DeSantis said to applause before he signed the bill into law.

The bill states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Parents will be able to sue districts over violations.

DeSantis signed the bill after a news conference held at the Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, about 45 miles north of Tampa. The school was founded by Anne Corcoran, wife of Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, according to the Gainesville Sun.

— Associated Press

3 killed in pileup of dozens of vehicles

A collision involving dozens of vehicles on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania killed at least three people and sent more than a dozen others to hospitals on Monday, authorities said.

David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon. He said the search of the scene hadn’t been completed because of vehicles still burning. “I suspect it could run higher,” he said.

The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash in eastern Pennsylvania happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday. John Blickley, the agency’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said officials believe a snow squall clouded visibility and probably contributed to the accident.

Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60, including multiple tractor-trailers. Blickley said emergency personnel from four counties took about 20 patients to hospitals for treatment. Three tractor-trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel arrived, and some smaller vehicles were also on fire, he said.