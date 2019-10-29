INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man who had his $40,000 Land Rover seized after a small-time drug deal isn’t getting it back yet, even though the U.S. Supreme Court used his case for a key ruling on excessive criminal fines earlier this year.

The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that since Tyson Timbs of Marion used the Land Rover in committing a crime, a county judge must now consider whether its seizure is “grossly disproportional” punishment. Timbs was convicted of selling $400 worth of heroin, which led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in February that the Constitution’s ban on excessive fines applies to states as well as the federal government.