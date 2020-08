The two approximately 30-minute clips present an even more desperate scene than previously depicted in bystander and surveillance video of the deadly Memorial Day encounter, which has fueled widespread protests calling for police reform and transformed national conversations around race, social justice and police brutality.

The footage comes from body cameras worn by J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, the officers who were the first to encounter Floyd on a South Minneapolis street as they investigated a 911 complaint about a fake $20 bill passed at a convenience store.

Derek Chauvin, then a 19-year-veteran of the Minneapolis police, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene — Kueng, Lane and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting. All four were fired by the Minneapolis Police and are scheduled to be back in court Sept. 11.

In Lane’s video, the officer pulls a gun on Floyd within 15 seconds of encountering him in a parked vehicle, without announcing who he was or what he was investigating. Lane’s move prompted the 46-year-old Black man to cry, panic and beg officers not to kill him. Floyd appeared visibly shaken and terrified of police, whom he repeatedly called “sir” and “Mr. Officer.”

Floyd appears increasingly anxious and afraid of the officers and complains of being claustrophobic as they try to place him in a squad car, a move that he fights against. The footage shows Floyd said at least 25 times that he could not breathe while he was restrained, telling the police he had been diagnosed with covid-19.

After officers pin him to the ground, Floyd moaned and begged for his life as Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s throat for more than nine minutes — a longer time than previously estimated.

“They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me,” Floyd gasped, a few seconds before he went motionless.

When an off-duty firefighter on the scene pressed the officers to check Floyd’s pulse, Kueng said he couldn’t find one. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for at least another two minutes after that, the video shows, even as Kueng and Lane appeared to ease their weight off Floyd’s body.

Chauvin removed his knee when medical personnel arrived, but chest compressions did not begin until a worker instructed Lane to begin performing CPR on Floyd in the back of the ambulance.

Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later — 9:25 p.m., according to police.

Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Medical Services, which dispatches ambulances in Minneapolis, did not respond to messages requesting comment on workers’ handling of Floyd.

Earl Gray, an attorney for Lane, filed the footage last month as evidence supporting a motion to have charges against his client dismissed, making the footage public record under Minnesota law. Lane, who had been on the force for less than a week, twice asked Chauvin if they should shift Floyd’s body as they held him to the ground, citing concerns about “excited delirium,” a term used by medical examiners to describe the sudden in-custody death of people who may be under the influence of drugs or in an agitated state.

Cahill, the judge, initially resisted allowing videos to be released widely, citing concerns about jeopardizing the former officers’ rights to a fair trial. A consortium of local and national media filed a motion calling on the court to release footage, calling the refusal a violation of public records laws and the First Amendment. The judge responded by making the videos available by appointment July 15 at a downtown Minneapolis courthouse.

But in a July 21 court hearing, Leita Walker, a Minneapolis attorney representing the media, argued to make the footage more widely available — pointing out that reporters were given just one hour to watch the one hour and four-minute footage.

“We are dealing here with evidence that is central to a criminal case that [spawned] the largest civil rights movement in the history of the country,” Walker said. “And this court is giving journalists an hour to watch it.”

Walker argued that videos of Floyd’s death have already circulated for months in the media and have been viewed by millions of people, including likely jurors. “People have already seen George Floyd die at the hands of police,” Walker told the judge. “The cat is out of the bag. We have seen it.”