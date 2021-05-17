According to the court filings, the councils have combined net assets of about $3.3 billion, but that amount includes $1.4 billion in assets that are considered restricted and thus not available to creditors. The filings also include a breakdown of the number and types of claims filed against the councils, although many claims are purportedly barred by the passage of time. Of the 1,550 identified claims against the Michigan Crossroads Council, for example, only 58 are not time-barred, according to the BSA.