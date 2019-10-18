Outer Banks fisherman Charlie Locke says he will run his 32-foot (10-meter) boat in federal waters about four miles (six kilometers) off Hatteras and Oregon inlets for 10 days beginning in August 2020. He will pull a three-mile (five-kilometer) long line with 150 baited hooks. Half will have the repelling device and half will not. He says that if the device works, it could benefit fisheries around the world.
