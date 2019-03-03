DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A popular bar restaurant and bar in a Delaware beach town will be demolished and rebuilt from the ground up.

Developers say the Lighthouse restaurant on Dewey Beach’s bayside will be completely demolished rather than renovated.

The Lighthouse is best known for its Taco Toss happy hour, which draws a crowd in a town known for its appeal to a young, partying demographic.

The tacos are not actually tossed.

The faux lighthouse that anchors the complex will remain.

The new restaurant is expected to open in 2020.

The News Journal reports that the Lighthouse Cove complex has been part of a yearslong redevelopment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.