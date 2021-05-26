Mayorkas provided lawmakers with an overview of the department’s funding targets for fiscal 2022, which begins in October, and said a detailed request would be released Friday. He said it will include $1.2 billion for border infrastructure and $345 million in additional discretionary spending for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to address backlogs in asylum and naturalization processing, as well as the funding needed to admit as many as 125,000 refugees, as President Biden has directed.